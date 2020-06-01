Windsor Fire Service mourns the loss of colleague with 15 years of service
Published Monday, June 1, 2020 5:23PM EDT
Chris Parent (courtesy Windsor Fire Service)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor Fire Service is mourning the loss of a long serving colleague.
The Facebook page of Windsor Fire Fighters reported Sunday morning that Chris Parent had long been fighting cancer.
Parent had been an active fire fighter with 15 years of service.
Before joining Windsor Fire he’d been a paramedic for nine years with Windsor and Essex County EMS.
He leaves behind his wife, along with a teen son and daughter.