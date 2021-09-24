WINDSOR, ONT. -- Fire officials are investigating the cause of a downtown Windsor blaze Friday morning.

Crews responded to an upgraded working fire in the 1000 block of Dougall Avenue around 11 a.m.

Firefighters had the blaze under control within an hour and started doing overhaul.

The public was asked to stay clear of the area.

An investigator is heading to the scene to determine the cause and origin of the fire.