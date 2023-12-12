WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Windsor Fire launches 12 days of fire safety tips

    Windsor Fire safety tips. (Source: WFRS) Windsor Fire safety tips. (Source: WFRS)

    Windsor Fire and Rescue Services has launched a new initiative to help keep people safe over the holidays.

    The 12 Days of Holiday Fire and CO Safety plan provides tips for residents this season.

    Everyone is encouraged to visit their website daily to open a door from Dec. 12-24 for new fire safety messages. You can also listen to AM800 News for your daily holiday safety messages.

    Here’s the first one released on Tuesday:

    HOLIDAY LIGHTS

    You don’t need to be Clark Griswold to shine bright with lights this holiday! Consider using LED lights and hang with nail-free clips for your outdoor-rated lights. Cut your loss and toss damaged strings – an electrical fire is a sure bet for a lousy holiday.

