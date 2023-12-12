Windsor Fire launches 12 days of fire safety tips

Windsor Fire and Rescue Services has launched a new initiative to help keep people safe over the holidays.

The 12 Days of Holiday Fire and CO Safety plan provides tips for residents this season.

12 Days of Holiday Fire & CO Safety https://t.co/UAzRs9ZYAc Visit daily to open a door from Dec 12th-24th for new fire safety messages. Listen to @AM800CKLW for your daily #holidaysafety messages #firesafety — Windsor Fire & Rescue Services (@WindsorFire1) December 12, 2023

Everyone is encouraged to visit their website daily to open a door from Dec. 12-24 for new fire safety messages. You can also listen to AM800 News for your daily holiday safety messages.

Here’s the first one released on Tuesday:

Day#1 HOLIDAY LIGHTS pic.twitter.com/q98uvUNOzV — Windsor Fire & Rescue Services (@WindsorFire1) December 12, 2023

HOLIDAY LIGHTS

You don’t need to be Clark Griswold to shine bright with lights this holiday! Consider using LED lights and hang with nail-free clips for your outdoor-rated lights. Cut your loss and toss damaged strings – an electrical fire is a sure bet for a lousy holiday.