Windsor fire crews knock down overnight blaze on South Cameron Blvd.

London, Ont. -

Windsor firefighters were kept busy dealing with an overnight structure fire Wednesday.

Crews were called to the 2300 block of South Cameron Blvd. for the blaze.

Multiple units were on scene and the road was closed in both directions.

Ariel operations were needed to knock down the fire.

It's not clear how the fire started, if there were any injuries or a damage estimate.

(More to come)