WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Windsor fire crews called out Wednesday morning

    Fire crews clearing the scene of a blaze in the 2400 block of Dougall Ave. near Tecumseh Road on Jan. 3, 2024. (Rob Hindi/AM800 News) Fire crews clearing the scene of a blaze in the 2400 block of Dougall Ave. near Tecumseh Road on Jan. 3, 2024. (Rob Hindi/AM800 News)

    Windsor fire crews were called out to a brush fire early Wednesday morning.

    The blaze in the 2400 block of Dougall Ave. near Tecumseh Road west was called in around 4 a.m.

    There is no word on what caused the fire.

    According to Windsor fire, there is no damage estimate and the fire will not be investigated.

