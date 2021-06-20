WINDSOR, ONT -- Windsor fire crews battle West end blaze on Saturday evening.

At approx. 9 p.m., firefighters were called to 3821 King Street.

The fire appears to have been contained to a garage on the rear of the property.

In front, is an abandoned and derelict home.

A lone Windsor police cruiser could be seen at the back of the property where police rape remains.

There are no details available from the Windsor Fire Department about the cause, damage estimate or if there were any injuries.