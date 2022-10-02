Windsor fire crews battle house fire in west end

An investigator has been called to look into the cause of a fire in Windsor’s west end Saturday evening.

People were told to stay away as crews battled a house fire on California Avenue near College Street.

It took firefighters just under an hour to put out the flames. Visible damage could be seen to parts on the home.

There is no word yet on injuries or damage estimate.

Windsor police were still on scene Sunday morning.

Windsor police on scene of a house fire on California Avenue in Windsor, Ont. on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor) Windsor fire crews on scene of a house fire on California Avenue in Windsor, Ont. on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. (Courtesy: OnLocation/Twitter)