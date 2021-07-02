Advertisement
Windsor Fire battle blaze on Albert Road
CTV Windsor Published Friday, July 2, 2021 1:31PM EDT Last Updated Friday, July 2, 2021 1:31PM EDT
Upgraded fire in 100 bk of Albert Rd. (Courtesy: @OnLocation)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Firefighters were called to the 1000 block of Albert Rd around 12:15 p.m. Friday for a reported fire.
Officials were asking for the public to avoid the area after the fire was upgraded.
The blaze is now out and investigators are on scene.
Cause, damage and injuries are unknown at this time.
More to come.