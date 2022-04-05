Windsor Fire and Rescue awarded $5,000 grant to assist with fire prevention education

Windsor Fire and Rescue Services received a $5,000 boost to help with the department’s training and development programs for its fire prevention division.

The funds were awarded to Windsor Fire from Enbridge Fueling Futures program.

“Continually evolving codes, industry standards and fire education programs require Windsor Fire’s personnel to be experienced leaders when it comes to current fire safety messaging, education, technical expertise and new trends throughout the fire service,” a news release from the department said.

The collaboration between Enbridge Fueling Futures and Windsor Fire and Rescue helps to ensure citizens are offered a “high level of professional support and customer service.”

Further information along with fire safety messaging is available on the fire department’s website.