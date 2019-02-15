

CTV Windsor





Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has affirmed its long-term issuer credit and senior unsecured debt ratings for the City of Windsor as ‘AA.’

S&P cites the city’s “prudent and well defined financial policies and a formal long-term plan with a focus on financial sustainability and reduced reliance on debt funding.”

S&P also issued a stable outlook for the city, noting an expectation that, “in the next two years, the city’s healthy budgetary results will help Windsor fund its capital projects as it continues to pay down its tax-supported debt burden.”

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens said that, “the independent rating further affirms that city council’s sound fiscal policies and drive towards economic diversity have provided a strong financial profile and flexibility to further develop our community.”

For S&P’s news release regarding the City of Windsor, visit www.standardandpoors.com.