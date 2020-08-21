Advertisement
Windsor fighter expected to have first UFC bout next month
Published Friday, August 21, 2020 4:36PM EDT
WINDSOR, ONT. -- A Windsor fighter will have his first official UFC bout a lot sooner than expected.
The opponent has yet to be officially announced, but according to T.J Laramie's coach, Rino Belcastro, the fight is scheduled for mid-September.
Laramie, who fights out of Maximum Training Centre on Dougall, beat Daniel swain last week to earn a four-fight contract with the UFC.
He is currently in Winnipeg taking a short break before heading straight to Las Vegas to train.