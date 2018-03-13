

The waterpark at Kalahari resort in nearby Sandusky, Ohio is still closed today after the popular indoor destination closed abruptly Monday when air ducts fell from the ceiling.

But a Windsor woman says the resort is taking great care of its guests in the meantime.

“There was no trauma, no blood, no one hurt, no one lost, no one disrespected,” Erica Yoell tells CTV News.

Three guests and two employees sustained minor injuries when the HVAC ducts fell. The guests declined transport and the employees were voluntarily transported for medical care, treated and released.

Yoell says staff at Kalahari has been very accommodating during the situation.

“It is sad that this happened, but sometimes things happen,” Yoell says. “It is unfortunate but all is well here. Kids got free pizza, lots of extra arcade tokens and we have an offer of a refund and an extra night.”

Officials at the popular indoor waterpark call it an “isolated incident.”

“The safety of our guests is our top priority. After careful evaluation - parts of the waterpark will re-open tomorrow,” said Samantha Flynn, a spokesperson with Kalahari Resorts. “The operating areas meet safety standards and regulations and are safe for guests to enjoy. We look forward to re-opening additional attractions as evaluations continue.”

