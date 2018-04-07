

CTV Windsor





There were no injuries as a Windsor family escaped a fire in their home Friday night.

The family of six managed to all get out safely after a blaze in a second-floor bedroom started.

Fire crews were called to 2796 Rivard Ave. just after 9 p.m.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the second floor.

The cause of the blaze is unknown at this time.

Damage is estimated at $100,000.