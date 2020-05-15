WINDSOR, ONT. -- With restrictions on veterinary services lifting, the City of Windsor has extended the deadline for its spay/neuter program for cats.

The program’s 260 vouchers for feral and owned cats were “claimed in record time,” but were set to expire on June 9, a news release from the city stated.

With a reduction of veterinary services due to COVID-19, many of the vouchers were unable to be used so the city has extended the deadline until July 31.

The initial phase of recipients is still able to redeem the vouchers, valued at $75 each, at any participating veterinary clinic before the expiry date.

Shortly after the deadline has passed residents who were placed on the waiting list during their initial call to 311 will be contacted.

The $20,000 program was approved by city council in the 2020 Operating Budget in an effort to reduce the number of homeless or euthanized cats.