Windsor Express play first game at WFCU Centre since pandemic started

The Windsor Express are ready to hit the court for their first home game at the WFCU Centre since the COVID-19 pandemic began almost two years ago.

The NBL basketball team’s home opener is Saturday night at 7 p.m. against the London Lightning.

This is the second game of the season for the Express players, who lost their season opener in Sudbury 113-108 on Feb. 21.

It was the league’s first time resuming play since the pandemic shutdown the 2020-2021 season.

The league’s last full season was the 2018-2019 campaign, with eight teams. Due to the pandemic the league has contracted – with just four teams remaining – all based in Ontario (Windsor Express, Kitchener-Waterloo Titans, Sudbury Five and London Lightning).

Express coach Bill Jones is excited for basketball fans and thrilled to see his players on the court.

“We know that it's been tough being through this pandemic. We lost some good people, so to be able to open it up and be able to have some entertainment, and being able to get out there and get some basketball at the WFCU,” says Jones.

Tickets are available online.

With files from CTV Windsor's Gary Archibald.