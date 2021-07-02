WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor-Essex youth aged 12 to 17 will be eligible to get their second COVID-19 vaccine ahead of schedule starting Saturday.

As of 8 a.m. Saturday, youth who received their first Pfizer BioNTech shot on or before June 10 will be able to book their second dose a mass vaccination clinic, local pharmacy, or healthcare provider office that is administering shots.

The province announced Friday it would be accelerating second doses for youth in order to support a safe return to school come September.

Across Ontario, those 12 to 17 can book their second dose through the provincial system Monday. The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has opened its booking to this age group ahead of the provincial schedule by two days.

The health unit says youth still must wait at least 28 days after their first dose to receive their second.

Those eligible to book an appointment do not need to book at the same location they received their first vaccine. Appointments can be made by using the online booking system or by calling the vaccination booking call centre at 226-773-2200 to make an appointment.

Appointments are still required for both first and second doses at all of the mass vaccination clinics, participating pharmacies, and healthcare providers.

When attending your booked appointment, ID must be provided. Residents are asked to bring a health card or other identification showing who you are and where you live. Some examples include a driver’s licence, health card, passport, student card or other forms of ID such as registered mail, work ID or pay stub.

- With files from CTV News Toronto.