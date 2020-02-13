WINDSOR -- A networking event aimed to educate women hoping for a career in technology.

WE-Tech along with its partners at the Epi-Centre held their inaugural STEM network event on Wednesday.

Over 100 women in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math attended.

Guests heard from a panel made up of women employed at Blackberry and Quicken Loans.

WE-Tech president Yvonne Pilon says diversity in the workplace is critical and the event helps women connect in careers considered a part of STEM.

“When you look at the global economy there's a war on talent and when we look at the workforce and the number of women leaving the stem field, we need to encourage them to get into it and be employed by these growing companies,” says Pilon.