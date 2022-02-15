Windsor-Essex weather: sunshine and high of -4C

Environment Canada says it will be sunny on Tuesday with a high of -4C, but a wind chill of -15C in the morning.

Tuesday night is expected to be clear. Wind becoming light after midnight and the temperature rising to 4C by morning.

Here’s the forecast over the next few days:

Wednesday, mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness in the afternoon. Windy with periods of rain in the evening. High of 5C.

Thursday, periods of rain or snow with a high of 2C.

Friday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high of -5C.

Saturday, cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries with a high -2C.

Sunday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 4C.

The average high temperature this time of year is 0.4C and the average low is -7.2C.