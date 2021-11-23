Windsor-Essex weather: sunshine and cooler temperatures

Windsor, Ont. -

It looks like Windsor-Essex can enjoy a day of sunshine before possible showers roll in later this week.

Environment Canada says it will be sunny on Tuesday, with wind up to 15 km/h and a high of 3 Celsius. Wind chill -10 Tuesday morning.

Tonight clear becoming partly cloudy before morning. Low -1C.

Here’s the forecast over the next few days:

Wednesday - a mix of sun and cloud with a 70 per cent chance of showers. High 9C.

Thursday - Periods of rain. High 4C. Cloudy periods. Low -3C.

The average temperature this time of year is 6.5C and the average low is -0.4C.