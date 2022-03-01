Windsor-Essex weather: mix of sun and cloud with a chance of flurries and showers

Environment Canada is calling for a mixed bag of weather for the Windsor area on Tuesday.

The forecast says there will be a mix of sun and cloud on Tuesday, with a 30 per cent chance of flurries this morning then 30 per cent chance of rain showers early in the afternoon. Southwest wind gusting to 40km/h this morning with a high of 7C.

Tonight will be mainly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h and a low -5C.

Here’s the forecast over the next few days:

Mainly cloudy on Wednesday, with periods of rain beginning in the afternoon. Windy with a high 5. Cloudy overnight with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a low -10.

Thursday a mix of sun and cloud with a high -3C.

A mix of sun and cloud again on Friday, with a high 0C.

The average high temperature this time of year is 3C and the average low is -5C.