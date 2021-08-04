Advertisement
Windsor-Essex weather: mainly sunny for a few days before more rain hits
Published Wednesday, August 4, 2021 8:27AM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, August 4, 2021 8:34AM EDT
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor-Essex residents can expect a few days of sunshine before rain is back in the forecast.
Environment Canada says Wednesday will be sunny with a high of 29 C. Humidex 32. UV index 8 or very high.
It will also be clear Wednesday night with a low of 13 C.
The forecaster is also calling for sunshine on Thursday with a high of 29 C. Humidex 34. UV index 8 or very high. Thursday night will be clear. Low 18 C.
Here’s the EC forecast for the next several days:
- Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 27.
- Friday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 20.
- Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of showers. High 28.
- Saturday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 21.
- Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 30.
- Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 23.
- Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 31 C.
- Monday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 23.
- Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 31.
