Windsor-Essex weather for March 2, 2023
Temperatures remain above the freezing mark in Windsor-Essex but not without the chance of mixed precipitation.
According to Environment Canada, flurries or rain showers are expected Thursday, Friday and again on Saturday.
The forecast is expected to warm up by the end of the weekend with just rain expected on Monday.
Here’s a look at the latest forecast
Thursday: Mainly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of flurries changing to 40 percent chance of rain showers or flurries this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High plus 4.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Becoming cloudy before morning. Low minus 3. Wind chill minus 8 overnight.
Friday: Cloudy. Rain mixed with snow beginning near noon. Rainfall amount 15 mm. Wind east 40 km/h gusting to 70. High plus 3.
Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of flurries. High 6.
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 6.
Monday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 7.
Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 6.
Multiple deaths, injuries reported in avalanche near Invermere, B.C.
Multiple people have died and others were injured in an avalanche southwest of Invermere Wednesday morning, according to the community's mayor.
Harry, Meghan asked to leave U.K. home in further royal rift
Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, have been asked to vacate their home in Britain, suggesting a further fraying of ties with the Royal Family amid preparations for the coronation of King Charles III.
G20 talks end in India without consensus on Ukraine war
A meeting of top diplomats of the Group of 20 industrialized and developing nations ended Thursday in New Delhi without a consensus on the Ukraine war, India's foreign minister said.
Trudeau Foundation to return $200K donation over possible connection to China
The Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation says it is returning $200,000 it received seven years ago after a media report alleged a potential connection to Beijing.
Famous Little Mermaid statue in Denmark vandalized with Russian flag colours
The famed statue of Hans Christian Andersen's Little Mermaid, one of Copenhagen's biggest tourist draws, has been vandalized, with the colours of the Russian flag painted on the rock on which she sits, a newspaper reported Thursday.
Robert F. Kennedy assassin denied parole by California board
A California panel on Wednesday denied parole for Robert F. Kennedy assassin Sirhan Sirhan, saying the 78-year-old prisoner still lacks insight into what caused him to shoot the senator and presidential candidate in 1968, Sirhan's lawyer said.
U.S. CDC warns of rise in 'extensively drug-resistant' shigella bacteria infections
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning about a rising number of 'extensively drug-resistant' shigella bacteria infections, also known as shigellosis.
CTV reporter struck by vehicle while covering crash near Guelph, Ont.
A CTV News Kitchener reporter has been struck and seriously injured while covering a crash just south of Guelph, Ont.
Crash closes road in Waterloo neighbourhood
Waterloo Regional Police say a crash has closed a road in a Waterloo neighbourhood on Thursday.
Man charged with second-degree murder after family dispute in Guelph
Guelph Police say a man has been charged with second-degree murder after another man was found dead on Tuesday.
Foggy morning in London-Middlesex
Fog advisories are in effect Thursday morning for London-Middlesex, Huron-Perth and Oxford-Brant. Environment Canada reports zero visibility in area where fog is present.
Annual sunshine list puts spotlight on rising public sector salaries
London, Ont. City Hall has disclosed that 622 municipal workers earned over $100,000 in 2022. That’s 42 more civic employees than the previous year.
Heavy police presence in Barrie's north end
A heavy police presence was noticed in Barrie's north-end Wednesday evening.
Barrie councillors get update on ongoing recycling collection delays
Barrie city councillors paused their ongoing budget deliberations during their weekly meeting on Wednesday, discussing new projects and addressing ongoing delays with recycling pickup for residents.
Victim's loved ones seek justice following Family Day homicide
The family of Barrie's first homicide victim of 2023, Ron Peterson, is trying to come to terms with his death just days after laying him to rest.
'It came from the heart': Ontario woman offers homeless man job on her farm on the spot
An Ontario woman’s decision to hire a man experiencing homelessness to work on her farm on a whim is showing the power of kindness and the ability of community to change lives.
Victim says he will avoid downtown Sudbury after daylight robbery
Sudbury Police are investigating after an 89-year-old man was robbed of $800 in cash last Friday in the city’s downtown core.
Senators acquire defenceman Jakob Chychrun
The Ottawa Senators have acquired defenceman Jakob Chychrun for their push towards an NHL playoff spot.
NEW THIS MORNING | A look at the most expensive home ever sold in Manotick
Marilyn Wilson Dream Properties says the home known as "The Estate" sold in February for $4.2 million, the highest-ever residential property sold in the south Ottawa neighbourhood.
Snow, risk of freezing drizzle in Ottawa Thursday morning
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for periods of light snow ending near noon. There will also be a risk of freezing drizzle.
Toronto chef spends 2 years creating McDonald’s newest menu item
A Toronto chef has been fine-tuning McDonald’s Chicken Big Mac for two years leading up to its upcoming national launch.
Leaders to call for expansion of Nexus, Global Entry at Toronto Pearson Airport
A new coalition will be calling on the federal government to expand Nexus and Global Entry at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Thursday morning.
English CEGEPs struggle with new regulations brought in by Bill 96
Wednesday marks the deadline for high school students to apply to Quebec CEGEPs, and administrators at English colleges say they are struggling with new regulations brought in by Quebec's new language law, commonly known as Bill 96.
Asylum seekers face hurdles, discrimination as they compete for housing in Montreal
Maria Fernanda Lopez, 43, said that when her French-speaking husband would talk to the landlords or tenants over the phone, they were very friendly. But the moment they would meet in person, their demeanours would change and they would come up with excuses for not renting them the apartment.
Ex-RCMP officer receives life sentence for murdering his tenants
A retired RCMP officer received a life sentence Wednesday after being convicted of two counts of second-degree murder.
Weather warnings issued in the Maritimes ahead of Thursday snow
Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings ahead of heavy snow forecast for Thursday.
Expanding breach: Blue Cross customers being warned about Sobeys hack
The number of warning letters associated with the cyberattack on Sobeys last fall continues to grow, and now includes one of the biggest health insurance companies in Canada.
Retiring RCMP Commissioner Lucki to present on 'handling mass casualty events' at global conference
A week before her retirement, RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki is scheduled to speak at a global conference focused on “police innovation.”
Death of patient at Winnipeg hospital under investigation
An investigation is underway into the death of a patient at a Winnipeg hospital.
This is what Michael B. Jordan said about Winnipeg
If you are wondering how Michael B. Jordan feels about Winnipeg, well… he doesn't not love it.
Alberta man accused of starving cattle, selling uninspected meat
A man is facing charges after allegedly starving his cattle and selling their meat without having it inspected.
Calgary developer avoids jail time for drunk-driving crash
Calgary businessman John Torode avoided jail time and said he "regrets" driving impaired as he pleaded guilty in court Wednesday to one count of impaired driving causing bodily harm, against two victims in a head-on crash south of Calgary in June 2020.
Are you Jeffrey Dupres? Alberta RCMP ask man missing for nearly 43 years to call them
A chief superintendent with the Mounties made a passionate plea Wednesday to a middle-aged man – missing since he was just three years old – to pick up the phone and call police.
Vancouver homeowner captures mid-day mail theft on camera
A Vancouver homeowner has shared security camera footage of a man breaking into his mailbox with a screwdriver and stealing letters in broad daylight.
'Gross abuse of a position of trust:' B.C. pastor sentenced for making, sharing child pornography
A B.C. pastor has been sentenced to three years in prison for taking and sharing pornographic photos of two children who were members of his extended family and his church, with a judge describing the crimes as "a gross, gross abuse of a position of trust."