Windsor-Essex weather for March 2, 2023

Temperatures remain above the freezing mark in Windsor-Essex but not without the chance of mixed precipitation.

According to Environment Canada, flurries or rain showers are expected Thursday, Friday and again on Saturday.

The forecast is expected to warm up by the end of the weekend with just rain expected on Monday.

Here’s a look at the latest forecast

Thursday: Mainly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of flurries changing to 40 percent chance of rain showers or flurries this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High plus 4.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Becoming cloudy before morning. Low minus 3. Wind chill minus 8 overnight.

Friday: Cloudy. Rain mixed with snow beginning near noon. Rainfall amount 15 mm. Wind east 40 km/h gusting to 70. High plus 3.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of flurries. High 6.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 6.

Monday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 7.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 6.