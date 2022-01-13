Windsor-Essex weather: chance of flurries as temperatures dip

Windsor, Ont. -

Windsor residents could see some flurries as temperatures drop in the region, according to the latest Environment Canada forecast.

It’s expected to be mainly cloudy Thursday with a 30 per cent chance of flurries late in the afternoon. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 3C. Wind chill -5C in the morning.

As for Thursday night, it will be mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries in the evening and before morning. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light late in the evening. Low -6C. Wind chill -11C overnight.

Here’s the forecast over the next several days:

Friday.. Cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries early in the morning. Wind becoming northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning. High -3C. Friday night..cloudy periods. Low -14C.

Saturday..clearing. High -8C. Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low -12C.

Sunday.. sunny. High -4C. Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low -7C.

Monday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. High -2C. Monday night..cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries. High -7C.

Tuesday.. A mix of sun and cloud.. High -2C.

Wednesday.. A mix of sun and cloud. High -2C.

The average high temperature this time of year is -0.9C and the average low is -8C.