WINDSOR, ONT. -- The warmer weather continues Wednesday in Windsor-Essex, but some showers could be on the way.

Environment Canada says Wednesday will be mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. Wind will be south at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 becoming west 20 late in the afternoon. Temperature is expected to reach a high of 3 C.

“That’s indicative of some warm air to our west and the jet stream is carrying some more reinforcement of that warmer air towards us through the great lakes,” says CTV Windsor meteorologist Gary Archibald.

As for Thursday, it should be mainly sunny with a high of 1C. Thursday night, cloudy periods. Low -7C.

Friday is expected to be sunny with a high of 2 C. Friday night will have cloudy periods. Low -1 C.

The average daytime high this time of year is 1.9C and the low is -5.8C.