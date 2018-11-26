

Ricardo Veneza, CTV Windsor





The trans community in Windsor-Essex is looking to mobilize support against the Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario’s resolution targeting gender identity.

“The amount of harm that this did, I want them to understand that,” says Jayce Carver, the executive director of the Windsor-Essex Trans Support Centre, a first of its kind in Ontario.

The resolution adopted by the PC Party at its recent convention calls gender identity a “highly controversial, liberal ideology” and asks the topic be removed from sexual education.

A rally at the local support centre on Sunday saw upwards of 50 people call for PC government led by Premier Doug Ford to condemn the resolution, despite the premier’s promise his government would never adopt the policy.

“He didn’t condemn what happened. He’s simply saying he’s not going to move forward so, all of this is politically motivated,” says Pat Papadeas, a Windsor law professor and activist who spoke at the rally.

Papadeas says despite Ford’s comments, the damage has been done.

“This is going to roll back who feels safe coming out, what support systems are in place,” says Papadeas.

The rally saw representation from all three major political parties in Canada along with local LGTBQ advocates and allies.

Many in the trans community are worried the resolution could lead to a less safe environment for trans youth, pointing to the high rate of suicide among those identified as trans people.

The Canadian Mental Health Association highlights 45 per cent of trans people, who responded to an Ontario-based survey had attempted suicide.

“The calls are hard to take, especially when it comes to our youth and parents that are just beside themselves and not understanding how it is they’re going to be able to support their youth after bullying at school and after teachers are censored so, those calls are really hard to take,” says Carver.

The call to action is being made now that the trans community feels it’s under threat.

Carver says there is work to be done to stop what she sees as a backwards slide from rights first included in the 2012 amendment to the Ontario Human Rights Code which protects gender identity and gender expression.

“It was no mistake that I came out one year after that but, it was obviously with a false sense of security,” says Carver. “As soon as I read 9the PC Party resolution) I started to be fearful. I started to think, ‘Where are we going as a society when we’re debating people’s right to exist?’”