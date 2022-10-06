Windsor-Essex temperature shift heading into the weekend
Temperatures remain slightly above average in Windsor-Essex for this time of year.
Cooler days are ahead over the weekend but the sunshine continues.
Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this afternoon. High 22. UV index 4 or moderate.
Thursday Night: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 8.
Friday: Mainly cloudy. 30 perc ent chance of showers in the morning. High 12. UV index 3 or moderate.
Saturday: Sunny. High 15.
Sunday: Sunny. High 15.
Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 18.
Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 20.
Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 20.
