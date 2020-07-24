WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor-Essex is taking the next step in the journey to become an Ontario Health Team.

Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare is a member of the Windsor-Essex Ontario Health Team and the lead coordinating agency for the application process.

In the Spring of 2019, over 40 organizations , including all three hospitals in Windsor-Essex, expressed an interest in collaborating on a submission for an Ontario Health Team that would eventually be responsible for providing a connected system of care for the over 400,000 residents of Windsor-Essex.

This collaborative was formally invited by the Ministry of Health Thursday to move forward with the next step in becoming an Ontario Health Team.

"This is exciting news for Windsor-Essex,” said Janice Kaffer, president and CEO of Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare. “It is our hope that as a region we will move one step closer to creating a Regional Strategy for Healthcare Planning and Administration, with a focus on improving both the patient experience and patient outcomes.”

Ontario Health Teams are a new way of organizing and delivering care that is more connected to patients and their local communities.

The intent is that healthcare providers work as one coordinated team - no matter where the care is being provided - enabling seamless and better integrated care.

Over the past few months, the Windsor-Essex community has seen the promise of Ontario Health Teams in action through efforts to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic as a coordinated and connected system of health care providers.

HDGH officials say although they have a long way to go to fully realize the promise of the Ontario Health Team model, they are looking forward to taking this next important step.