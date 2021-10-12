Windsor-Essex surpasses 20,000 total COVID-19 cases

Windsor, Ont. -

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 110 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths over the past four days.

WECHU says there were 43 reported Saturday, 32 on Sunday, 14 on Monday and 21 on Tuesday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region remains at 458 people.

Windsor-Essex has surpassed 20,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March, 2020. The region passed 10,000 cases on Jan.13, 2021.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 20,088 confirmed cases of the virus, including 19,389 people who have recovered.

Windsor Regional Hospital is reporting 10 people with COVID in hospital – nine are unvaccinated and one is fully vaccinated. There are seven people in the WRH ICU – six are unvaccinated and one is fully vaccinated.

According to the Erie Shores Healthcare website, there are zero unvaccinated COVID patients in hospital and one patient who is partially/fully vaccinated.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES:

67 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

21 cases are community acquired

6 cases are travel related

6 cases are outbreak related

10 cases are still under investigation

OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

17 workplaces

2 long-term care or retirement homes

2 community outbreaks

4 school outbreaks

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED: