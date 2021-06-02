WINDSOR, ONT. -- Students, parents and staff in Windsor-Essex are expected to learn more about what’s happening with the remainder of the school year during a provincial announcement today.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Minister of Health, and Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education, to make an announcement at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

CTVNewsWindsor.ca will stream the news conference live.

Students in Windsor-Essex and across Ontario may be forced to continue at-home learning for the rest of the academic year, CTV News learned on Tuesday.

Sources say the decision was made Monday not to reopen schools with concerns a return to the classroom could drive up case counts in some hot zones.

The decision to keep schools closed goes against the advice from the Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams and local medical officers of health, like Windsor-Essex’s Dr. Wajid Ahmed, who has openly supported the return to in-class learning.

CTV News Toronto reports that the decision on whether to leave Ontario classrooms closed for the remainder of the school year is partly based on public opinion polling, commissioned by the Progressive Conservative government, which pitted schools against the economy.

The internal polling conducted by Campaign Research, obtained by CTV News Toronto, shows a majority of Ontario residents do not want in-person learning to resume if it would jeopardize the economic reopening plan.

Ontario students have been online learning since after spring break in mid-April.

This is a developing story. More coming.

With files from CTVNewsToronto.ca.