Windsor-Essex students head back to the classroom

Public health officials in California say an unvaccinated elementary school teacher who took off their mask to read to students ended up infecting more than half of them. (Narongchai Hlawprasert/Adobe Stock Photo/CNN) Public health officials in California say an unvaccinated elementary school teacher who took off their mask to read to students ended up infecting more than half of them. (Narongchai Hlawprasert/Adobe Stock Photo/CNN)

Manhunt for suspect in Sask. mass stabbings enters 3rd day

The hunt for Myles Sanderson, the remaining suspect in a series of stabbing attacks in Saskatchewan, entered its third day on Tuesday after the body of Damien Sanderson was found in a grassy field not far from where 10 others lost their lives over the weekend.

Damien Sanderson (left) and Myles Sanderson are shown in an RCMP handout photo. (RCMP)

