Windsor-Essex students head back to the classroom
Students in Windsor-Essex threw on their backpacks and made their way to the classroom Tuesday morning for the first day back to school.
Students once again filled the halls of both elementary and public schools, with some attending a brand new school. The newly constructed North Star High School in Amherstburg and James L. Dunn in Windsor welcomed students for the first time this school year.
Police and fire departments in the region are reminding residents and students to keep safety top of mind as kids make their way back to school.
A news release from Essex County OPP is asking parents to speak with their children about being safe when getting to and from school.
Police remind those walking to school to stick to the sidewalks and listen to crossing guards while minding crosswalks. Those on bikes should be wearing a properly fitted helmet and following all rules of the road while keeping your eyes peeled.
Drivers are also reminded traffic will increase as students move back into their usual routine and commute times may be affected by bus routes.
Essex County OPP say officers will be patrolling the roads with special attention being directed at school zones and bus stops for the first day back.
Tuesday’s return also marks the first without COVID-19 restrictions since the beginning of the pandemic.
Students are no longer required to wear masks in classes and once again have access to extracurricular activities for the first time in about two years.
Ontario’s medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore announced last week that people who test positive for COVID-19 no longer have to isolate for five days, but can return to school or work once their symptoms have been improving for at least 24 hours.
While Moore said people should be wearing a mask for 10 days after the onset of symptoms, it is not mandatory. Some students and experts have expressed their concerns over the new isolation protocols and relaxed health measures in schools.
The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario as well as the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation have said they’re worried about allowing students and teachers to return to the classroom while still potentially contagious could cause the virus to spread faster in schools.
- With files from The Canadian Press
