WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor-Essex students and parents will find out more today on what back-to-school will look like this fall.

Ontario premier Doug Ford and Education Minister Stephen Lecce are expected to unveil plans today on how schools will reopen in September.

The announcement comes just six weeks before back-to-school season and a week before the province's 72 school boards were initially asked to outline their plans for the academic year.

Ford and Lecce will be joined by Associate Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Barbara Yaffe to make the announcement at 1 p.m. in Whitby.

CTV Windsor will have local reaction after the announcement.

More coming.