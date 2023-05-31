Windsor-Essex still basking in sun and heat

The sun sets over the Detroit River in Windsor, Ont., as seen in this viewer-submitted photo from August 2022. (Source: Carla Tonucci) The sun sets over the Detroit River in Windsor, Ont., as seen in this viewer-submitted photo from August 2022. (Source: Carla Tonucci)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

5 things to know for Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Federal leaders react to the results of the Alberta election, top artificial intelligence experts raise concerns about the 'risk of extinction,' and a Toronto Bue Jays pitcher issues an apology.

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver