Windsor-Essex still basking in sun and heat

The spring heat wave continues through southern Ontario with temperatures reaching 32 C.

The normal for this time of year is closer to 24 C with overnight lows near 13 C.

There is a slight chance of showers on Saturday but a quick return to sunshine early next week.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 30. Humidex 32. UV index 8 or very high.

Wednesday Night: Clear. Low 15.

Thursday: Sunny. High 32. UV index 9 or very high.

Friday: Sunny. High 32.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 31.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 30.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 28.