Windsor-Essex start-ups 'glowing' after infusion of cash from feds

A half-dozen start-ups are tapping into federal money to take their ideas to the next level, including a Windsor-based sign manufacturer that is putting a new look on an old method.

“I take your idea and I turn it into light,” said Chay Rennie, the founder of Osmosis Glow.

Rennie used to work at Ford Motor Company, but he traded in his job for a start-up venture, making what looks like neon signs.

But the signs he makes uses completely different materials, LED lights, silicone and acrylic templates to make whatever sign your heart desires.

“I don't use any neon gases, no glass whatsoever. It's very low heat, low energy but still extremely vibrant and a showstopper for sure,” he said.

Over the past two years, Rennie has made about 300 signs but he admits that working alone all the time is tough slogging.

“I can't lie, I still am kind of slow because I do everything by hand,” he said. “But right now I'm scaling up so it's just going to go faster, faster, faster.”

This week, Rennie learned he’s the recipient of a $30,000 grant from the federal government through the i.d.e.a. fund — standing for inclusion, diversity, environments and acceleration.

That money will help him scale his business, hire more people and develop processes to speed up manufacturing.

“I can scale up and yeah, I can go,” he said. “The goal is go 100 times what I'm doing now.”

Osmosis Glow is one of 20 businesses from Windsor to Guelph to successfully land a non-repayable loan in this phase of the fund — those companies sharing in $600,000. Over the past two years, the fund has paid out $1.2 million of matching funds to start-up businesses.

“LED technology replacing neon it's actually really good for the environment. So he's doing something that's totally different,” said Adam Castle of We-Tech Alliance. “He's taking the skills and the knowledge and the passion that we have here for manufacturing, and he's doing something that's never been done before locally.”

The successful companies can also tap into mentors through WE Tech Alliance who will help scale the businesses in a sustainable way.

“We want to help to support here locally, get their products into new markets, scale up their businesses and really do things differently from what they've been doing before,” Castle said.