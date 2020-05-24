WINDSOR, ONT. -- No new deaths, but Windsor-Essex has 10 new Covid-19 cases.

According to a news release, there are now 876 people with the virus while one other person has now recovered, bringing that total to 479.

63 people have died from the virus so far.

There are now four long term care facilities in an outbreak.

Heron Terrace is reporting 70 of its residents have Covid 19, while another 34 staff members are sick.

Outbreaks are also reported at Sun Parlour in Leamington, Regency Park in downtown Windsor and Extendicare Tecumseh.

To date, 15,095 people have been tested with 893 of them still waiting for their results.