WINDSOR, ONT. -- The four local school boards will be offering free voluntary COVID-19 testing to asymptomatic staff and students on Saturday.

The upcoming clinic run by Lifelabs will be at Sandwich Secondary School at 7050 Malden Road in LaSalle for in-person students, staff and children at daycares within the designated schools who are not currently experiencing COVID-19 symptoms but would like to be tested.

The testing clinic will be open to the following school communities:

  • Sandwich Secondary School
  • St. Thomas of Villanova High School, Western Secondary School
  • General Amherst High School
  • Holy Cross Catholic School
  • Sandwich West Public School
  • Sacred heart Catholic School
  • LaSalle Public School
  • St. Joseph’s Catholic Elementary School
  • Prince Andrew Public School
  • Stella maris catholic School
  • Malden Central Public School
  • Amherstburg Public School
  • Anderdon Public School
  • École élémentaire catholique Mgr-Augustin-Caron
  • École élémentaire catholique St-Jean-Baptiste
  • École élémentaire catholique Ste-Ursule

Lifelabs will offer the PCR testing based on the following walk-in schedule:

  • 9:00 – 9:30 a.m. School staff
  • 9:30 – 10:00 a.m. Surname beginning with letter A
  • 10:00 – 10:30 a.m. Surname beginning with letter B
  • 10:30 – 11:00 a.m. Surname beginning with letter C or D
  • 11:00 – 11:30 a.m. Surname beginning with letter E, F or G
  • 11:30 – 12:00 p.m. Surname beginning with letter H, I or J
  • 12:00 – 12:30 p.m. Surname beginning with letter K or L
  • 12:30 – 1:00 p.m. Surname beginning with letter M or N
  • 1:00 – 1:30 p.m. Surname beginning with letter O, P or Q
  • 1:30 – 2:00 p.m. Surname beginning with letter R or S
  • 2:00 – 2:30 p.m. Surname beginning with letter T, U or V
  • 2:30 – 3:00 p.m. Surname beginning with letter W, X, Y or Z

Consent will be required from parents or guardians for students under 18.