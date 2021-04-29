WINDSOR, ONT. -- The four local school boards will be offering free voluntary COVID-19 testing to asymptomatic staff and students on Saturday.

The upcoming clinic run by Lifelabs will be at Sandwich Secondary School at 7050 Malden Road in LaSalle for in-person students, staff and children at daycares within the designated schools who are not currently experiencing COVID-19 symptoms but would like to be tested.

The testing clinic will be open to the following school communities:

Sandwich Secondary School

St. Thomas of Villanova High School, Western Secondary School

General Amherst High School

Holy Cross Catholic School

Sandwich West Public School

Sacred heart Catholic School

LaSalle Public School

St. Joseph’s Catholic Elementary School

Prince Andrew Public School

Stella maris catholic School

Malden Central Public School

Amherstburg Public School

Anderdon Public School

École élémentaire catholique Mgr-Augustin-Caron

École élémentaire catholique St-Jean-Baptiste

École élémentaire catholique Ste-Ursule

Lifelabs will offer the PCR testing based on the following walk-in schedule:

9:00 – 9:30 a.m. School staff

9:30 – 10:00 a.m. Surname beginning with letter A

10:00 – 10:30 a.m. Surname beginning with letter B

10:30 – 11:00 a.m. Surname beginning with letter C or D

11:00 – 11:30 a.m. Surname beginning with letter E, F or G

11:30 – 12:00 p.m. Surname beginning with letter H, I or J

12:00 – 12:30 p.m. Surname beginning with letter K or L

12:30 – 1:00 p.m. Surname beginning with letter M or N

1:00 – 1:30 p.m. Surname beginning with letter O, P or Q

1:30 – 2:00 p.m. Surname beginning with letter R or S

2:00 – 2:30 p.m. Surname beginning with letter T, U or V

2:30 – 3:00 p.m. Surname beginning with letter W, X, Y or Z

Consent will be required from parents or guardians for students under 18.