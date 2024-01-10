Windsor-Essex resident, two teens face charges after crash involving stolen vehicle

A Tecumseh resident and two 15-year-olds are facing charges after a crash involving a stolen vehicle in Elgin County.

On Tuesday around 1:08 p.m., members of the Elgin County OPP (St. Thomas Detachment) received a report of single-vehicle collision involving a passenger vehicle entering the ditch on Wilson Line east of Imperial Road in Malahide, Ont.

Investigators determined that the involved passenger vehicle had been reported stolen to Essex County OPP. The three occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody without incident.

No serious injuries were reported.

As a result of the investigation, a 21-year-old Tecumseh resident was charged with possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5000.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in St. Thomas on Feb. 20, 2024.

Also, a 15-year-old of Windsor was charged with possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5000.

Additionally, a 15-year-old of Leamington was charged with possession property obtained by crime over $5000.

The accused youth are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in St. Thomas on February 21, 2024.

The identities of the accused youth are protected under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA).

Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or online at www.opp.ca/reporting. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.stthomas-elgincrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.