Local reservists from Windsor and other battalions in western Ontario are sharpening their skills stateside this weekend.

Exercise Arrowhead Shield at Camp Grayling in Michigan will focus on basic soldiering skills to meet Battle Task Standards - a policy requirement of Canada's defence.

Included will be the Essex and Kent Scottish Regiment and the Windsor Regiment.

The government wants to ensure reserve forces meet requirements of modern militaries to be ready for a number operations - from combat - to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.