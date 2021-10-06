WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor-Essex residents are paying among the highest home insurance premiums in the province with five regions making the top 10 most expensive cities list, according to insurance comparison website RatesDotCA.

According to the website, LaSalle, Windsor, Kingsville, Amherstburg, Essex make up half of the top 10 while Leamington holds a spot on the top 20 most expensive cities for home insurance list. LaSalle comes in at number one.

“Cities in the Windsor area occupy the entire first half of the list for the Top 20 cities with the most expensive home insurance in Ontario,” the site says. “Homes in Lasalle, a city near Windsor with a population of about 30,000, have an estimated annual premium of $2,098 – the most expensive in the province and more than double what residents are paying in the Ontario city with the lowest home insurance premiums.”

The site comprised the list based on data collected from its comparison software:

1. Lasalle - $2,098

2. Windsor - $2,072

3. Kingsville - $1,889

4. Amherstburg - $1,864

5. Thunder Bay - $1,857

6. Timmins - $1,821

7. Lively (Walden) - $1,761

8. Essex - $1,760

9. Garson - $1,747

10. Elliot Lake - $1,747

Leamington came in at number 20 on the list with an estimated premium of $1,553.

According to the website's managing editor, John Shmeul, location is a key factor when determining a premium and a high crime rate, as well as increasing incidents of severe weather, are also considered.

“Insurance carriers try to gauge what sort of a risk a home and its owner represent. Regardless of location, a home in a neighbourhood with a higher crime rate or one that has often been affected by severe weather represent a higher risk and the premiums will reflect it,” Shmeul said.

In Windsor, property-related crimes take place at least six times each day, in 2018 police reported there was a break and enter, or attempted break-in every four hours, the website says. In 2020, it dropped to every 5.75 hours with a total of 1,532 for the year.

Severe weather can also account for higher rates which is why RatesDotCA suggests homeowners take steps to protect their house from flooding — with the Windsor-Essex region is no stranger to.

Some suggestions include regularly cleaning your gutters and pipes and installing a backwater valve or sump pump, among others.

- With files from CTV Northern Ontario's Sergio Arangio.