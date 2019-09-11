

CTV Windsor





The Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce has scheduled a date for its 2019 Federal Debate.

The debate will take place from 11:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at The Hellenic Cultural Centre at 3052 Walker Road in Windsor on Tuesday, Oct. 1.

Craig Pearson, managing editor of the Windsor Star, will be the moderator and will begin at 12 p.m.

“The Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce has been the host of political debates for numerous elections and we are expecting a lively discussion with the 2019 Federal Debate candidates,” said chamber president and CEO Rakesh Naidu.

The Chamber is sending out a survey to seek input for the debate from the business community of Windsor-Essex.

“This is our opportunity to raise awareness on issues that matter the most to the business community. We encourage the business community to provide input so that your suggestions and concerns can be communicated to the candidates,” said Naidu.

Anyone interested can participate in their survey.

The debate will include the candidates from all three Windsor and Essex County ridings. Each riding will be assigned a 30 minute debate.

Candidates will be from those parties that have official party status in the House of Commons: CPC, Liberals, NDP and Green Party.

Agenda:

11:00 a.m. Doors Open - Networking

11:15 a.m. Lunch

12:00 p.m. Essex

12:30 p.m. Windsor-Tecumseh

1:00 p.m. Windsor West

Everyone is invited to purchase tickets for the debate and luncheon. Tickets are $35 general admission. Register online at www.windsoressexchamber.org.

The federal election is Oct. 21.