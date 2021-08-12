WINDSOR, ONT. -- The WEVax Transportation Program offering free rides to vaccination clinics in the region has been extended until the end of September.

The Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce announced the extension of their program Thursday after receiving High Priority Community Funding (HPC) from the Ministry of Health and Long-term care.

“This program has been a critical one for our region.” Windsor-Essex Chamber president and CEO, Rakesh Naidu said in a news release. “Reopening is happening because many Windsor-Essex residents are rolling up their sleeves to get vaccinated. Reducing the barrier to vaccination and making vaccination sites easily accessible is key, especially, for those that have mobility and financial challenges”.

The chamber says since its launch, the program has provided more than 3,000 complimentary rides to Windsor and Leamington COVID-19 vaccination clinics for residents who are unable to coordinate their own transportation.

The chamber will continue to oversee the program along with help from community partners including the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, Vets Cab, Checker Cab and Sun Parlor Taxi. Transportation partners will ensure all safety protols are in place.

“The Windsor-Essex Chamber is grateful for the support from all of our community partners,” Naidu said. “With this new funding from HPC, we will be able to continue our fight to reduce COVID-19 infections and the potential for another wave in our region.”

Windsor-Essex residents living in “hot spot” areas who have a vaccine scheduled can call Vets Cab in Windsor or Sun Parlor Taxi in Leamington to use the program and arrange transit. Billing from the cab companies will go directly to the Windsor-Essex Chamber, no payment is required by the rider.