Windsor-Essex recreation facilities to close under new COVID-19 restrictions

Windsor, Ont. -

Indoor sports and recreation facilities in Windsor-Essex must close for most activities due to new provincial COVID-19 restrictions.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced Monday that the province will return to a ‘modified’ version of Step Two of the Roadmap to Reopen effective Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022 at 12:01 a.m. for at least 21 days (until Jan. 26, 2022), subject to trends in public health and health system indicators.

Measures for sports and recreational fitness activities:

Indoor areas of facilities used for sports and recreational fitness activities, including gyms, sporting events and personal training must operate under the following conditions:

indoor closed with limited exceptions and conditions (such as athletes training for Olympics and Paralympics, select professional and elite amateur sport leagues who will operate via an approved framework from the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health and persons with disabilities for physical therapy)

outdoor open with spectators limited to 50 per cent capacity and other restrictions

proof of vaccination required for facilities with a usual capacity of 20,000 or more people

Recreational amenities

Recreational amenities must operate under the following conditions:

indoor recreational amenities closed

outdoor recreational amenities open

In Lakeshore, all drop-in and currently scheduled recreation programs have been postponed until Jan. 27, at the earliest. The return to Step 2 affects the Atlas Tube Recreation Centre, Comber Community Centre, and Libro Community Centre.

“As a council, we know the return of restrictions and closures of our recreation facilities will be frustrating to many of our community members,” said Lakeshore Mayor Tom Bain. “All we can ask is for everyone to continue to do their part; get vaccinated, reduce close contacts, and stay home if you’re sick. There is an end in sight, and we’ll get there together as a community.”

The town says program registration and facility rental fees will be credited or refunded.

Lakeshore's Municipal Office will remain open for essential visitors, who will need to wear a mask and complete the COVID-19 screening form. All potential visitors should call ahead for information about alternative service options and to ensure staff availability.