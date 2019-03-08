

CTV Windsor





The Ontario Nurses Association says that more than 80 public health nurses for Windsor-Essex will be on the picket lines Friday morning.

The nurses voted in favour of strike action after negotiations failed to produce a new contract. The nurses have been working without a contract since March 31, 2018.

The main issue surrounds a wage increase, with the ONA saying the Health Unit never budged from their position.

The nurses are represented by the ONA which represents more than 65,000 registered nurses and health-care professionals across Ontario.