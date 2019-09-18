Single-use plastics may soon become a thing of the past at schools in the Greater Essex County District School Board.

The board voted unanimously to develop a single-use plastics reduction committee, with a goal to create a one-to-three year phase-in-strategy.

The committee, which will include two-trustees will identify the most problematic areas and will make a school community awareness program.

Trustee Alan Halberstadt tells CTV News he hopes to be on the committee, saying the board is leading by example.