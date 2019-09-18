Windsor-Essex public board approves plan to phase out single-use plastics
FILE - July 17, 2018 file photo of wrapped plastic straws (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Published Wednesday, September 18, 2019 10:22AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, September 18, 2019 10:23AM EDT
Single-use plastics may soon become a thing of the past at schools in the Greater Essex County District School Board.
The board voted unanimously to develop a single-use plastics reduction committee, with a goal to create a one-to-three year phase-in-strategy.
The committee, which will include two-trustees will identify the most problematic areas and will make a school community awareness program.
Trustee Alan Halberstadt tells CTV News he hopes to be on the committee, saying the board is leading by example.