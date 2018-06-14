

A joint traffic initiative resulted in several charges for Windsor-Essex drivers.

OPP and Windsor police officers conducted the blitz in Windsor and Tecumseh on Friday, June 8.

Radar enforcement was conducted on the EC Row Expressway at Central Avenue in Windsor and Highway 401 at Essex County Road 19 (Manning Rd) in Tecumseh.

In all, 48 motor vehicles were stopped, 94 enforcement actions taken, including one vehicle travelling in excess of 50 kilometers per hour over the posted limit.

One suspended driver was charged and another driver charged with driving without insurance.

In addition, two R.I.D.E. initiatives were conducted at Riverside Drive, and Tecumseh Road West locations.

Police say 438 vehicles were checked, one driver was arrest for impaired operation of a motor vehicle, and four additional enforcement actions were processed.