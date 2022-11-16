Windsor-Essex parents and school boards start planning for potential strike action

Annie Yaccoub-Dahma is frustrated by the thought of school being closed next week.

The mother of two says she supports education workers and feels it is unfortunate negotiations are boiling over again.

“The kids are finally getting back to some sort of normalcy and being around their friends,” said Yacoub-Dahma. “Having that one on one time with their teachers has made a huge difference and now I feel like we're taking ten steps back if it happens.”

“They might go online learning they might not.” said Lori Brousseau whose son is a high school student. “It might just be a full strike with the school's closing and our kids are back at home.”

At home is where parents, like Brousseau, don't want their kids if a deal can’t be reached.

“He doesn't do well,” she said. “He's not motivated enough to do on-line. He needs the in-person learning and he needs the support around him.”

Parents have five days to make plans in case students are not able to go to school.

“I'm lucky I have family to help and support, but it's gonna be a struggle regardless for a lot of families.” Said Yacoub-Dahma.

In a statement, the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board (WECDSB) said they are hoping a strike can be averted. In the meantime, officials are finalizing their contingency plans which will be shared with school administrators Thursday. Those plans will then be shared with parents and other stakeholders to help make arrangements.

When Catholic schools were off for a day earlier this month, the City Of Windsor offered day camps at three community centres. It is not known what city officials will do if schools are closed Monday.

One municipality official said, with post-secondary students in class, staffing strike camps with counsellors might be difficult.

Through an update on their website, the Greater Essex County District School Board says all schools, classes and student transportation will continue to operate until further notice. Information regarding strike contingency plans will be shared with families as soon as possible.

The Lambton Kent District School Board said in an update on their website if an agreement is not reached, all LKDSB schools will be closed Monday.

Schools within the St. Clair Catholic District School Board will also be closed Monday should strike action move forward. The board has plans for virtual learning for grades K-12.

Both boards say CUPE represents staff within the LKDSB including custodians, early childhood educators, educational assistance, secretaries, library and computer technicians and other important school-based employees.

Contingency plans are in the works for high schools across the province, like St. Anne who will be hosting an OFSAA championship tournament later next week.

“We definitely would hope that there would be a resolution,” said OFSAA president Shamus Bourdon.

“And that we would not have to follow through with any contingency plans we might have in place.”