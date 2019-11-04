WINDSOR -- Windsor and Essex County teachers have given a strong strike mandate to its union.

Local members of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation voted 98 per cent in favour of strike action, if necessary.

Under the School Board Collective Bargaining Act there are two separate levels of negotiating for education workers- provincial and local.

The provincial vote was held at the same time as the local strike vote.

The province wide results will be made available after Nov. 15.