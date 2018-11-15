

Recent overdoses in the city prompted an emergency meeting of the Windsor Essex Community Opioid And Substance Strategy Leadership Committee.

Tuesday's meeting focused on how best to protect residents and prevent these types of tragedies in the future.

Community engagement is already being sought regarding a safe injection or consumption site.

The group also identified two new action items - the first is sharing data between community agencies in a timely fashion and the second is establishing additional treatment and rehabilitation services