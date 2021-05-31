WINDSOR, ONT. -- Communities across Windsor-Essex are commemorating 215 of Indigenous children whose bodies were discovered in a mass grave at a former residential school in British Columbia.

In Windsor, children’s shoes can be seen on the steps of Assumption Church.

The City has lowered Canadian Flags at government buildings and on Windsor’s riverfront.

“The deaths of these children is a national tragedy. While the federal government must proceed with the investigation, it is important now for all of us to acknowledge the innocent young lives lost,” says Chatham-Kent’s Mayor, Darrin Canniff.

Flags are also at half-mast In Chatham-Kent and in Essex and will remain lowered for 215 hours, until Wednesday June 9.

“Our thoughts are with the family members and communities of these children whose lives were so tragically lost,” said Warden Gary McNamara. “Lowering flags at County of Essex facilities is our gesture of solidarity with Indigenous Peoples across Canada. They have suffered the pain of the shameful legacy of the residential school system and the damage it inflicted.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Sunday ordered the lowering of flags on all federal buildings and sites across Canada. A number of communities throughout Canada are also taking part.

The 215 bodies were discovered earlier this month at the site of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School. Ground-penetrating radar was used to locate them. The abuse and neglect of Indigenous children at residential schools is described in detail in the final report of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, which was released five years ago. It says at least 3,200 of those children died.

The number for the National Indian Residential School Crisis Line is 1-866-925-4419.