A rare virus has surfaced in a mosquito pool in Windsor-Essex.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit’s routine mosquito surveillance program identified one mosquito pool that tested positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) virus.

The EEE virus transmission cycle occurs between birds and mosquitoes, but can be spread to humans and other mammals.

The health unit says EEE is a rare illness, but can potentially have serious health effects in humans. Although a number of cases and deaths have been reported in southwest Michigan, there have been no human cases of EEE identified in Windsor-Essex.

“Despite the recent cooler temperature in the region, it might not be cold enough to eliminate the risk posed by mosquitoes,” says Dr. Wajid Ahmed, Medical Officer of Health.

Ahmed says this is a good reminder for everyone to continue to protect themselves against mosquitoes by removing any standing water and to take personal protective measures to avoid mosquito bites.

Health unit officials say they will continue to monitor for EEE activity and distribute educational materials in the area where the positive mosquito pool was identified. For more information, visit our website www.wechu.org.