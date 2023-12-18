Windsor-Essex may be in store for some snow

While the region’s been experiencing a so-far mostly mild brush of winter, Windsor-Essex could see some snow Monday.

According to Environment Canada, there is a 30 per cent chance of rain showers early in the morning, then a 60 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers later in the morning.

The forecaster is calling for periods of snow beginning near noon. Local snowfall amounts may reach two cm.

Temperatures are expected to fall to 2C in the afternoon.

By the evening, periods of snow are expected to end around midnight before turning cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries.

Overnight the temperature is expected to drop to a low of -4C with a windchill of -9C overnight.