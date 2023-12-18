WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Windsor-Essex may be in store for some snow

    (Source: Michael Boucher) (Source: Michael Boucher)

    While the region’s been experiencing a so-far mostly mild brush of winter, Windsor-Essex could see some snow Monday.

    According to Environment Canada, there is a 30 per cent chance of rain showers early in the morning, then a 60 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers later in the morning.

    The forecaster is calling for periods of snow beginning near noon. Local snowfall amounts may reach two cm.

    Temperatures are expected to fall to 2C in the afternoon.

    By the evening, periods of snow are expected to end around midnight before turning cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries.

    Overnight the temperature is expected to drop to a low of -4C with a windchill of -9C overnight.  

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News